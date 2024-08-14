Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema may not attend this week’s Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit which kicks off this weekend at the New Parliament building in Harare.

Posting on his X handle, prominent Zambian politician, Joseph Kalimbwe without mentioning his President by name said he was sure one of the SADC leaders will not be attending the summit.

“I can confirm, one Southern African President will not be attending any summits this weekend,” said Kalimbwe.

Speaking earlier on, Kalimbwe said: “Other countries have booked hotels & shuttles in Harare.

“But ZANU PF are reportedly upset that Zambia seems to have yet pay hotels & transport for the SADC summit this week. They don’t know if Zambia is coming or not. They are in the dark, here goes strategic ambiguity Baloi.”

Relations between the two countries soured in 2023, after the Zambia led SADC Observer Mission condemned the Zimbabwean elections as not having been free and fair.

Hichilema as the chair of the SADC Organ on Politics Defense and Security Cooperation appointed former vice president Nevers Mumba to lead the observer mission.

Following the SADC observer mission report, the Zimbabwean government accused Zambia of authoring the document with the intention of causing regime change.

As if that was not enough, in June, President Emmerson Mnangagwa alleged Zambia dining with Western imperialists by allowing the United States to establish military bases on its soils, a development he claimed threatened Zimbabwe’s security, which made him feel isolated.

In response, Zambia wrote to the African Union and SADC to resolve the diplomatic dispute.

Yesterday, the Zambian Defence Forces failed to come to Harare where the were billed to play the select team from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces at Rufaro Stadium to mark the Defence Forces Day celebrations.

The Zimbabwe Football Association had to huriedly assemble a team to play the Zimbabwe Defence Forces select team.

Zwnews