Transparency International (TI) says Zimbabwe remains one of the most corrupt countries in the world.

In its latest report on corruption, TI says Zimbabwe is now ranked 157 out of 179 most corrupt countries on Corruption Perception Index 2020.

Meanwhile, world-over, corruption has been hampering governments’ abilities to fight the Covid-19 pandemic which has grounded many economies.

“The 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index released today by Transparency International reveals that persistent corruption is undermining healthcare systems and contributing to democratic backsliding amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” says the corruption watchdog in a new report.

In the same light, Zimbabwe has been rocked by Covid-19-related corruption.

The country’s anti-corruption agency, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, few months ago arrested the then Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo for corruption in regard to covid 19 procurements.

Moyo allegedly chose a company to sell medical supplies to the government at inflated prices that included face masks for $28 each.

The government cancelled the contracts following public uproar.

He was finally fired from the post by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

