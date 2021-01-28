Perfect Chikwende hit the ground running in Tanzania at Simba SC after scoring on his debut as the team won 4-1 against Sudanese giants Al Hilal in the Simba Super Cup at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The 27-year old tapped home a loose ball from a goalkeeper error after a neat cross in the 18 yard box by Kagere to double the scores for Simba in the 72nd minute after a 1-all draw in the first half.

Perfect Chikwende alivyofungua ukurasa wa mabao akiwa na Simba SC kwa kufunga bao la pili dhidi ya Al Hilal. #SimbaSuperCup #RoadToChampionsLeague #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/jizENvD0WI — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) January 27, 2021

Bernard Morrison scored a brace in the 87th and 90th minute respectively, to seal a 4-1 victory for the East Africans.

DR Congo giants TP Mazembe and Al Hilal are in Tanzania to help the local club prepare for the CAF Champions League group stage matches where they are in group A alongside defending champions Al-Ahly of Egypt, AS Vita from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Sudanese giants Al-Merrikh.

TP Mazembe will play against Sudanese’s Al Hilal in the next Super Cup match before Simba round it off with a date against the DR Congo side on January 31.

zw news/soca 263 updates