Aspiring parliamentarian and Kwekwe district coordinating committee (DCC) secretary for finance Kandros Mugabe has said that the people from the Midlands mining town are ready to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, adding that unlike in the previous elections, the people were not going to disappoint the Zimbabwe strongman.

Mnangagwa’s ruling Zanu PF dismally performed in the past elections held in 2018 despite Kwekwe being the hometown of the septuagenarian.

But, speaking to this publication earlier this week, Mugabe who lost to the late National Patriotic Front Kwekwe Central legislator Masango Matambanadzo in 2018, said the people of Kwekwe were now ready to ballot in favour of Mnangagwa and the ruling party.

“I believe the coming in of the new DCC is an important factor in the politics of Kwekwe Central Constituency,” the cleric-cum-politician told Zwnews at his base on Monday.

“Zanu PF is now much stronger than it was in 2018 and the people are ready to ballot in favour of their president. As Kwekwe DCC, we have been working towards bringing the people to Zanu PF and we are open to everyone to come and join our party. Unlike the previous DCC, we’ve been trying to reach out to people of different political persuasions and this will certainly result in a resounding victory for our president,” he said.

Mugabe is understood to have been fronting a camp which out-balloted a rival faction sympathetic to former Mbizo MP Vongaishe Mupereri in the recently held Kwekwe DCCs.

Mupereri humiliatingly fell to Moses Thandika for the chairmanship post in the disputed polls.

Zwnews