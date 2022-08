The country recorded 3 new cases and 2 deaths in Bulawayo and Manicaland yesterday 08 August 22, data from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show.

Apparently, active cases have significantly fallen ahead of full-blown summer season.

However, the government is continuously urging citizens to get vaccinated and observe health protocols at all times.

And face masks wearing remains mandatory in Zimbabwe as recovery rate floats around 98%.

