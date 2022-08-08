Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa says Zimbabweans have lessons to draw from Kenya’s elections to be held tomorrow.

“Kenya is in labour.. A few hours to go. Lots of key lessons and take aways from the Elections body and the Players in Politics in Kenya.

“Elections must be credible & peaceful. It’s the destiny of a nation – a vital turning point for any nation,” he says.

Apparently, one of the contesting presidential candidates Raila Odinga is Chamisa’s ‘close’ friend.

Many are of the belief that the veteran opposition leader Odinga will win, although it is a tight race.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, turned politics upside down in 2018 when he struck a political deal known as “the handshake” with Odinga, which might well determine the outcome of the presidential poll.

Zwnews