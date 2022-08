President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will today lead the country celebrate Defence Forces Day in the capital.

Mnangagwa who is the Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces will give a keynote address at the celebrations set for the National Sports Stadium.

The Defence Forces Day is a day set aside to honour the country’s uniformed forces.

Meanwhile, there will be a lot of entertainment from the uniformed forces and a soccer match later in the day.

Zwnews