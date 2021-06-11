President ED Mnangagwa received a consignment of 25 000 doses of the Russian manufactured vaccine — Sputnik V — donated by diamond mining giant, the Alrosa Group, to boost the country’s battle against Covid-19.

The world’s largest diamond producer, Alrosa, which has operations in Zimbabwe, is finalising modalities for the shipment of the remaining 25 000 jabs, for the same number of people to be fully vaccinated getting two jabs each.

President Mnangagwa said the donation was a culmination of the sound relations that exist between the two republics. The bilateral ties have stood the test of time, and date back to the liberation struggle of Zimbabwe.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Zimbabwe and indeed on my own behalf, I would like to express my gratitude to the joint venture Alrosa (Zimbabwe) Limited for the generous donation,” said President Mnangagwa. “The Sputinik V vaccine consignment will augment the ongoing efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic through the national vaccination programme. “The consignment will certainly contribute to the achievement of herd immunity in our country. It further attest to the commitment of the Russian Federation to enhance sustainable access to vaccines.”

Research conducted by the Gamaleya National Research Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) revealed that the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine showed a 97,6 percent efficacy.

President Mnangagwa received the donation in the company of his deputy Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga, ministers and senior government officials.

Russia Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov handed over the vaccines to the President. He was accompanied by Alrosa deputy chief executive and head of African operations, Mr Vladimir Marchenko.

state media