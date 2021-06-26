Zimbabwe today joined the rest of the universe celebrate International Day in support of Victims of torture.

On 12 December 1997, by resolution 52/149, the UN General Assembly proclaimed 26 June the United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, with a view to the total eradication of torture and the effective functioning of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

The day is an opportunity to call on all stakeholders including UN Member States, civil society and individuals everywhere to unite in support of the hundreds of thousands of people around the world who have been victims of torture and those who are still tortured today.

Meanwhile, the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission has joined the nation & the rest of the world in observing the International Day in support of Victims of torture.

It says victims are at the centre of the Commission’ s work and the Commission adding that it continues to abide buy one of its core values of ‘Victim Centeredness’.

The Commission condemns violence or torture in all its forms.

“You survived” and that’s where your power lies.

“In that consciousness resides healing, freedom and hope for a brighter tomorrow.

“We are with you in your lives, you are in our prayers, thoughts and hearts,” says the Commission.

Meanwhile, the UN Voluntary Fund for Victims of Torture, administered by the UN Human Rights Office in Geneva is a unique victim-focused mechanism that channels funding for the assistance to victims of torture and their families.

It was established in 1981 with a mandate to support torture victims and their families, the Fund marks its 40th anniversary this year.

The Fund works by channeling voluntary contributions to civil society organizations providing legal, social, humanitarian, psychological and medical services

-Zwnews