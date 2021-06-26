The Civil Registry Department has suspended the IDs registration exercise which had been availed for GCE Ordinary and Advanced Level candidates sitting for the November 2021 examinations owing to the rising Covid-19 cases.

As such, all Civil Registry Offices countrywide will be closed tomorrow, 27 June 2021.

The Ministry of Home Affairs under which the department falls has since issued a notice on the new position.

“Members of the public and all our valued clients are kindly being advised that the exercise which the Civil Registry Department had availed to allow GCE Ordinary and Advanced Level candidates for the November 2021 examinations to apply for IDs between the weekend of 26-27 June 2021 has been suspended forthwith, owing to the rising Covid-19 cases.

“As such, ALL Civil Registry Offices countrywide will be closed tomorrow, 27 June 2021.

“Fellow citizens, kindly be guided accordingly. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,” said the ministry.

-Zwnews