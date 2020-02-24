The government of Zimbabwe has gazetted the Statutory Instrument 50 of 2020 which proposes the renaming of major buildings in the country.

See the proposed changes below:

  1.  New Government Composite Office Building now  Mgandane Dlodlo Building
  2. Immigration Building now Chingaira Makoni Building
  3. Central Registry Building now Muchecheterwa Chiwashira Building
  4. Ambassador House now  Queen Lozikeyi House
  5. Quality International Hotel now  Chinengundu Mashayamombe House
  6. Education Services Centre (Mt. Pleasant) now Mtshane Khumalo Complex
  7. Defence House now Hashim Mbita House
  8. Thomlison Depot now Chimoio Camp Depot
  9. Morris Depot now Mkuhusi Camp Depot
  10. Harare Central Hospital now Sally Mugabe Central Hospital
  11. CID Headquarters Building now Ethan Dube Building
  12. Harare (Cecil House) now Ruth Chinamano House
  13. Gwanda “Governor Complex”  now Stephen Jege Nkomo Building
  14. Tsholotsho District Office now  John Landa Nkomo Building
  15. Kezi District Office now Joana Mafuyana-Nkomo Building
  16. Lupane Provincial Government Complex  now Welshman Mabhena Building
  17. Hwange District Office now Thokozile Mathuthu Building
  18. Chipinge District Complex now William Ndangana Building
  19. Mutare Provincial Complex now Rekayi Tangwena Building
  20. Mutare Provincial Hospital now  Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital
  21. Marondera Provincial Complex now Emest Kadungure Building