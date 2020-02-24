The government of Zimbabwe has gazetted the Statutory Instrument 50 of 2020 which proposes the renaming of major buildings in the country.
See the proposed changes below:
- New Government Composite Office Building now Mgandane Dlodlo Building
- Immigration Building now Chingaira Makoni Building
- Central Registry Building now Muchecheterwa Chiwashira Building
- Ambassador House now Queen Lozikeyi House
- Quality International Hotel now Chinengundu Mashayamombe House
- Education Services Centre (Mt. Pleasant) now Mtshane Khumalo Complex
- Defence House now Hashim Mbita House
- Thomlison Depot now Chimoio Camp Depot
- Morris Depot now Mkuhusi Camp Depot
- Harare Central Hospital now Sally Mugabe Central Hospital
- CID Headquarters Building now Ethan Dube Building
- Harare (Cecil House) now Ruth Chinamano House
- Gwanda “Governor Complex” now Stephen Jege Nkomo Building
- Tsholotsho District Office now John Landa Nkomo Building
- Kezi District Office now Joana Mafuyana-Nkomo Building
- Lupane Provincial Government Complex now Welshman Mabhena Building
- Hwange District Office now Thokozile Mathuthu Building
- Chipinge District Complex now William Ndangana Building
- Mutare Provincial Complex now Rekayi Tangwena Building
- Mutare Provincial Hospital now Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital
- Marondera Provincial Complex now Emest Kadungure Building