The ruling Zanu PF party which introduced the controversy-ridden Command Agriculture is to blame for the Mutoko headmaster who was reportedly caught red-handed, stealing maize cobs, exiled former cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has said.

His remarks come amid a social media frenzy ignited by the photograph of an alleged school headmaster caught stealing maize cobs which has since gone viral on social media. The expensively educated political scientist blamed the controversial agrarian scheme for the problems that have befallen the perennially troubled southern African country.



Captioning the pic, the former Higher and Tertiary Education Minister said:

“The real criminals are the individuals (and) cartels behind the evil system that has destroyed livelihoods and driven this headmaster into becoming an alleged criminal, accused of stealing maize that has become as scarce as mealie meal that Command Agriculture has failed to provide!”

Moyo was a key member of the extinguished G40 cabal during deposed late despot Robert Mugabe’s rule. Professedly fronted by Mugabe’s widow Grace, the cabal was believed to be opposed to then deputy president, Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidential ambitions.

Zwnews