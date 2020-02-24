Controversial Mpumalanga businessman and tycoon in the trucking business Sam “Mshengu” Chabalala’s true identity has been revealed. Court papers exposed that his real name is Gilbert Tachuona and he was born in Zimbabwe.

His real name and nationality have been revealed in court after months of speculation and denial. Sam Mshengu, as popularly known, appeared at the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court on a charge of corruption after allegedly trying to bribe a police officer to release his impounded Mercedes-Benz and to make his initial case disappear.

Mshengu was first arrested in 2019 and charged with fraud, corruption and possession of an unlicensed firearm. The Witbank Magistrate’s Court later released him on R200,000 bail.

This revelation adds to his trouble as it is now being investigated how he got his South African ID. State prosecutor Eric Sihlangu told the Middelburg Magistrates Court: “The Department of Home Affairs has indicated that the applicant obtained a South African ID through misrepresentation.”