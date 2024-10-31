The United States had urged Iran not to attack Israel again. “Iran should not respond to Israel’s retaliation.

“They should not.

“If they do, we will support Israel in defending itself,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, reports are that Iran is planning to hit Israel before US elections set for 5 November.

Iran will deliver a “definitive and painful” response to Israel’s air strikes, likely before the US election on November 5, CNN said, citing an source with knowledge of the deliberations in Iran.

Meanwhile, according to the Jerusalem Post, the IDF is establishing a new division along Israel’s eastern border near Jordan, the military said on Wednesday. The decision was approved by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

Online agencies