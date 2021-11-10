The local currency, Zimbabwean dollar has continued weakening against the US dollar, sinking towards the 100 psychological mark at yesterday’s official auction.

According to the Reserve Bank, ZW$99.93 is now equivalent to US$1 up from around ZW$85.

The Zimdollar has eased 95 cents within a week.

Meanwhile, the government has ruled out introducing another currency.

Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube recently noted that the country is not thinking of making the US dollar, the main currency.

Apparently, renowned economist Steve Hanke has described the Zim dollar as being on a deathbed.

