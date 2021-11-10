The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Kariba arrested Perfect Kembo Lembani (23) in connection with a murder case.

The suspect stabbed Stephan Mutematsaka (32) with a knife on the chest and abdomen on 30 October 2021 at Ndomo Fishing Camp after the victim had taken his maheu drink without consent.

The victim died on 08/11/21 whilst admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

The police is on record expressing worry over murder cases in the country.

In Masvingo, police arrested a suspected mentally challenged man, Robson Harry (49) for a murder case in which he struck his uncle, Clever Harry (69) with a solar panel on the chest on 07 November 2021 at Mhinde Village, Zimuto.

The victim died whilst admitted at Masvingo Provincial Hospital on 08/11/21.

The suspect became violent and ran away from a family gathering convened to discuss his mental health.

Zwnews