The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) says today some areas in Harare will be without power.

ZETDC says in some areas the planned cuts will be from 06:00 to 18:00 hours, while in others it will be from 09:00 to 16:00 hours.

Though these are being attributed to maintainance works, Zimbabwe is facing energy shortages, due to breakdowns at major power generation plants.

Zwnews