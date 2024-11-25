The African Development Bank (ADB) president Dr Akinwumi Adesina says it is important to give Zimbabwe a fresh start, as opposed to retribution.

He made this call while speaking during the High-Level Structured Dialogue on Zimbabwe’s national debt held at a local hotel in the capital this morning.

The arrears clearance and debt resolution process is running under the theme, ‘Unlocking financing for the attainment of Vision2030’.

“We must look at Zimbabwe with new lenses not lenses of the past but, lenses of the new future.

“These new lenses should inform and guide us towards a strategic approach not a retributive approach.”

Government representatives, creditors, development partners, international organisations, civil society organisations and the private sector are among delegates at the sixth dialogue forum.

