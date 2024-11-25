Finance and Investment Promotion minister Mthuli Ncube through his Foundation has launched a music recording studio (Kulture Studios) in Bulawayo.

His ministry has confirmed the development on its X handle.

“As we transcend towards Vision 2030, Hon. Prof. M. Ncube is walking the talk through the Mthuli Ncube Foundation, which recently launched a Music Recording Studio in Bulawayo, Kulture Studios, to promote Youth and Culture, a key pillar for the NDS 1,” said the ministry.

As stated by his ministry, Bulawayo-based youth can now record their music for free.

The Ministry of Finance pointed out that youth empowerment is key to national development, adding that this initiative complements the Government’s Youth Funding initiatives through Empowerbank and the National Venture.

It is also a Capital Company, where the youth can access collateral-free capital to start businesses and income-generating projects and thus contribute to national development.

