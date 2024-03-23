Zimbabwe Beats Zambia on Penalties to Reach Four-Nation Tournament Final

In a thrilling semifinal clash, Zimbabwe’s national football team, the Warriors, showcased their resilience by coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Zambia. The match, held on Saturday, saw Zambia take an early lead with goals from Stopilla Sunzu and Clatous Chama in the first 23 minutes.

However, the Warriors fought back, with Macauley Bonne and Walter Musona scoring crucial goals to level the score just before halftime. Despite both teams creating opportunities in the second half, neither side managed to find the back of the net, leading to a penalty shootout.

In the tense shootout, Zimbabwe emerged victorious, winning 6-5 on penalties after Zambia missed three kicks. This hard-fought victory secured Zimbabwe’s spot in the final of the four-nation tournament.

Interim Warriors coach Norman Mapeza praised his team’s determination and fighting spirit, especially after their early deficit. Despite the initial setback, Mapeza commended his players for their belief in themselves and their ability to stage a comeback.

The Warriors will now face Kenya in the tournament final after Kenya defeated Malawi 4-0. Mapeza expressed confidence in his team’s ability to compete in the final, highlighting their strong performance and resilience throughout the tournament.

Zimbabwe’s remarkable comeback against Zambia serves as a testament to the team’s unity, determination, and skill, setting the stage for an exciting final showdown in the four-nation tournament.

Zimbabwe starting XI:Benard, Garananga, Takwara, Zemura, Hadebe, Munetsi (C), Rinomhota, W. Musona, Msendami, Kadewere, Bonne.

Zambia starting XI: Mulenga, Chepeshi, Kamanga, Chanda, Sunzu (C), Chaiwa, Banda, Chama, Lungu, Musonda, Daka.