Chiwenga Tightens Grip on Military Control Amid Political Maneuvering

In a significant development, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has consolidated his influence over Zimbabwe’s military apparatus with the appointment of Air Marshal John Jacob Nzvede as the new Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander. Nzvede’s ascension to the position follows the dismissal of Air Marshal Elson Moyo by President Emmerson Mnangagwa two weeks prior.

Reports indicate that Nzvede, a close ally of Chiwenga, strengthens the Vice President’s hold on the military, alongside Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) commander Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe. Both Nzvede and Sanyatwe played pivotal roles in Chiwenga’s wedding to military intelligence officer Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi, an event perceived as a strategic political move underscoring Chiwenga’s power ambitions.

Chiwenga’s wedding, attended by key military figures and regional diplomats, underscored his political influence and strategic alliances. Among those present were retired Air Marshal Shebba Shumbayawonda and retired Lieutenant-General Epaphras Denga Ndaitwah, a Namibian diplomat with significant regional influence.

Sanyatwe’s reinstatement as the head of the Zimbabwe National Army further consolidates Chiwenga’s control over the military, marking a shift in power dynamics since the 2017 coup that brought Mnangagwa to power. Chiwenga’s maneuvering is seen as a response to a perceived power struggle with Mnangagwa, with the Vice President aiming to position himself for future political ascendancy.

Despite Mnangagwa’s attempts to maintain control through Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda, Chiwenga’s influence continues to grow. Mnangagwa’s political maneuvers, including attempts to appoint Sibanda to key party positions, have faced resistance and constitutional challenges.

The intricate interplay between military and political forces in Zimbabwe underscores the significance of military appointments in shaping the nation’s political landscape. As Chiwenga seeks to solidify his control over the military, the stage is set for a potential shift in Zimbabwe’s political dynamics, with implications for the country’s future leadership.