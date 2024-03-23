Zimbabwe Warriors vs Zambia Chipolopolo in Four Nations Tournament: Today’s Full LineUp..video, pictures

Football: Battle of The Zambezi rekindled as Zimbabwe play Zambia in Malawi

The stage is set for a gripping showdown as the Warriors gear up to renew their rivalry against Zambia in the second semi-final match of the Four Nations Invitational Tournament. This highly anticipated encounter is scheduled to take place at Malawi’s Ningu National Stadium today.

The Warriors received an invitation to participate in this prestigious tournament, which also features the hosts Malawi and Kenya. As anticipation builds, football fans eagerly await the clash between these two formidable teams.

The tournament began with an Under 20 competition involving the same countries, serving as a precursor to the senior competition. Malawi and Kenya will face off in the first semi-final match, setting the stage for the Warriors’ showdown against Zambia.

With a spot in the final at stake, both teams will be aiming to deliver top-notch performances. The winners of the semi-final matches will advance to the final, while the losing teams will compete for third place.

These matches hold significant importance for all participating teams as they serve as crucial preparation for the resumption of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June. Warriors coach Norman Mapeza and experienced defender Teenage Hadebe have endorsed these friendly matches, emphasizing their importance in assessing player performance and building team cohesion.

The Warriors’ squad boasts a blend of seasoned veterans and promising young talent, reflecting the team’s transition phase. With players from various clubs and playing systems coming together, these friendly matches provide an opportunity to refine strategies and develop a cohesive playing style.

Zambia, led by former Chelsea manager Avram Grant, has also named a strong squad for the tournament, adding to the anticipation surrounding the clash.

As football fans eagerly await this exciting encounter, all eyes will be on the Warriors as they seek to reignite their rivalry with Zambia and secure a spot in the tournament final.

The warriors answered the call and only one player Leon Chiwome of Wolves did not make it.

Zimbabwe Warriors Squad:

Goalkeepers: Martin Mapisa, Donovan Bernard, Marley Tavaziva

Defenders: Brendan Galloway, Shane Maroodza, Divine Lunga, Gerald Takwara, Kevin Moyo, Teenage Hadebe, Peter Muduhwa, Munashe Garananga, Emmanuel Jalai, Jordan Zemura, Joey Phuthi

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi, Junior Makunike, Andy Rinomhota, Tivonge Rushesha, Tawanda Chirewa, Walter Musona

Strikers: Tinotenda Kadewere, Daniel Msendami, Tawanda Maswanhise, Macauley Bonne.