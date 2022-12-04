A Zimbabwean retired Brigadier General has been beaten by settlers at a farm accusing him of ordering the destruction of a house belonging to 1 of the settlers. General Max John Chinyanganya was also accused of ordering violence in the past. Violence is not the answer folks.

— Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) December 4, 2022