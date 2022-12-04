The armed robber who robbed ZB Bank Victoria Falls branch last week Wednesday has been arrested, a leaked chat shows. The lone bank robber walked away with over $12000 after threatening bank staff with a gun. Zwnews reported last week that the best lead for police was the bandit’s love for Adidas sportswear. A leaked chat attached below says he was caught ” wearing same clothes at MGUZA TOLL GATE today.”

VIC FALLS ZB BANK ROBBER ARRESTED: LEAKED CHAT

[12/2, 13:12] The guy is now arrested

[12/2, 13:12] Wow you cannot play around with Zim police bravo they are well trained kkkk

[12/2, 13:12] He was found at Mguza Tallgate

[12/2, 13:12] I can imagine the years in prison,all for nothing

[12/2, 13:12] Imagine he was still wearing those cloths

[12/2, 13:12] Yes that’s Bulawayo dress code you are right you can’t see that dressing in Hwange or Vicfalls

[12/2, 13:12] Police knew ubengasowe falls two he was suppose to change his cloths akhiphe igwane kkk nxa kulento enje road blocks lama tollgates bavimba that byo dresscode

[12/2, 13:12] Stupid criminal

Our previous report on vic falls bank robber He also loves to wear Adidas sport regalia. In the images released, he is wearing adidas shoes and a black top. There is a possibility that someone out there knows this person which explains why images have been released to jog people’s memories so the man can be identified. This can not be another perfect robbery in which cash and bandit vanish without trace. Bank staff watched as the suspect pretended to be completing bank slips until other clients left and that is when he pulled out a gun. The suspect then proceeded to the counter and threatened bank tellers with the gun, ordering everyone, to lie down and they complied. It is said that the suspect demanded cash which he loaded into a satchel that he was carrying and walked out of the banking hall.

Zimbabwe Police Update on Victoria Falls Bank Heist

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the robbery incident and said investigations are in progress.

“We are investigating a case in which a lone gunman robbed ZB Bank in Victoria falls yesterday of US$12 000 and not US$100 000 which is currently reported on social media and other media outlets. “From investigations so far, the suspect is someone who can be traced. There is a possibility that the robber also had some information concerning cash movements in the bank,” he said.

He said a team of police officers were currently on the ground conducting investigations.

online