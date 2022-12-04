Those convicted of rape or aggravated indecent assault will soon face minimum mandatory 15-year jail terms under proposed amendments to the criminal code set to be enacted to arrest the rising number of sexual assault cases.

A sex offenders’ register is also being considered.

Cabinet has approved amendments to the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act to introduce stiff penalties for perpetrators of sexual violence.

Rapists will be sentenced to life imprisonment or “any definite period of imprisonment of not less than 15 years”.

Presently, the criminal code does not provide for a mandatory sentence for rape or aggravated indecent assault, which is defined as the sexual penetration of a victim, including men, without consent.