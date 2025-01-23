ZANU PF member and former Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu has made sensational claims that Zimbabwe was sold to China.

“Chinese investment influx: just the beginning of catastrophic consequences?

“Mati madini zvenyu kana zviri zvokurohwa muchamama chaiko, takatengwa kare tava vanhu vavo, chero mukapopota hapana chinouya, Smith wadzoka ne vanhu vake in a shorter version,” said Zivhu.

He was reacting to reports alleging that a Zimbabwean worker was shot by his Chinese employer for demanding his dues.

Some unconfirmed reports allege that the employee died after being shot.

It is reported that a violent confrontation erupted on January 21 at a Chinese-owned mining company after a worker demanding unpaid wages clashed with his supervisors, sparking outrage on social media and calls for action against Chinese investors accused of exploiting local workers.

According to Zimlive the incident, which occurred at Bijou Farm in Gweru, involved Kholwani Dube, an excavator operator employed by Ming Chang Sino-Africa Mining Investments.

Videos circulating on social media show a man, believed to be Dube, shouting, “I want my money! I want my money!” before the confrontation escalated.

Some reports claim Dube was owed $600 in unpaid wages.

Caston Matewu, Member of Parliament for Marondera Central, condemned the incident on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “@PoliceZimbabwe what action has been taken against these Chinese miners? @nickmangwana the rest of these Chinese miners must be deported ASAP. We can’t be prisoners in our own country.”

However, in a statement, Ming Chang Sino-Africa Mining Investments provided a different account of events, claiming that Dube disregarded instructions, took an excavator without authorisation, and posed a threat to supervisors by attempting to run them over.

“Liu Haifeng fired a warning shot into the air, taking into account firearm safety procedures and without harming anyone,” the statement reads.

“During a physical altercation, Dube stabbed and seriously injured Liu Haifeng, who was later hospitalised.”

The company added that Dube was restrained by other employees and handed over to the police without injury.

However, video showed at least three Chinese nationals huddled over Dube, with one sticking his knee on his back while also putting a gun to his head.

The others were applying some kind of restraints on Dube. There is also a large amount of blood staining the soil nearby, although it is not evident on the video who was bleeding.

Zwnews