Self styled Prophet Passion Java says he blocked Winky D’s crossover performance at the Harare International Conference Center (HICC) on December 31, 2024, alleging that the artist attacked President Mnangagwa during a previous stage performance.

Speaking in a televised interview, Java implied that Winky D is not well cultured and doesn’t respect elders (Mnangagwa) saying that is why he caused the cancellation of venue where Gaffa was supposed to perform.

Winky D, known for his bold social commentary critical of government corruption and mismanagement, accused RTG of cancelling his booking made in May, saying in a statement: “The venue owners have chosen to prioritise another event on the same date.”

Winky D’s searing social commentary in his music has put him in Zanu PF’s crosshairs, and at one point his music was blacklisted by ZBC.

Zwnews