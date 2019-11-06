Zim warriors hopeful Macauley Bonne on possible England call up

Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne could be about to pause his international career as he sets his sights on a possible England call-up in the future.

Bonne has already played once for Zimbabwe but this was in a friendly fixture and he could still play for his country of birth, should he continue his current run of form.

Macauley Bonne in action for Charlton against Wigan

The Addicks ace has had an excellent spell in the side as a replacement for Lyle Taylor, scoring five goals in seven starts, and given his exceptional rise at 24-years-old there is a chance he could replicate the fortunes of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, who went from Stocksbridge Park Steels all the way to Euro 2016 with the Three Lions.

Bonne has not turned his back on Zimbabwe, the homeland of his parents, but is considering the options he has after frustrating complications as he attempted to get a passport ahead of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

He was ultimately unsuccessful and missed out on the opportunity to play in the competition.

Bonne told talkSPORT in a recent interview: “I’ve been trying to get it sorted for years and years now and the process seems to be getting longer and longer,” he said.

“It will happen one day but I’m gutted I didn’t get to go to the Africa Cup of Nations but I’m still young and have plenty of years ahead of me to go and play for them.”

Bonne has been in impressive form in front of goal since breaking into Lee Bowyer’s team

The striker hit 45 goals in 90 National League matches with Leyton Orient in the past two seasons, helping them earn promotion to League Two before earning a switch to Charlton.

Several top clubs continue to keep an eye on Bonne following his recent upturn in form, although he will soon face a battle with fellow forward Taylor for a starting berth in the team.

agencies