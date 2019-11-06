44 corrupt top Govt officials face arrest: ZACC

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission(ZACC) has revealed that forty-four serving and former Cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries, parastatal bosses and legislators were facing imminent arrest over criminal abuse of office, theft of funds, bribery and flouting of tender procedures.

ZACC chairperson, Justice Matanda-Moyo told the Herald that the commission was leaving no stone unturned in a bid to ensure that culprits are brought to book. She said:

We are working round-the-clock to ensure all the corrupt ones are brought to book. The fight against corruption is real and we will not rest until we arrest all the perpetrators of corruption.

Her remarks come as there are reports suggesting that scores of people approached ZACC offices with evidence which further incriminated former Transport Minister, Dr Joram Gumbo who was taken in by ZACC for the recording of warned and cautioned statements.