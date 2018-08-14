Zim suspends youth games over typhoid outbreak

Samsom Muchirahondo

Zimbabwean government has suspended youth games that were expected to take place in Gweru over a typhoid outbreak that hit the city last week.

In a statement Ministry of Sports permanent secretary Gerald Gwinji said the games that were scheduled for Gweru will be suspended until the area has been declared safe.

The ministry says typhoid cases have been on the rise in the city and officials as well as teams risked being contaminated with the deadly disease.

So far at least five people have been declared dead in Gweru since last week when Health Minister David Parirenyatwa visited the area and declared tap water unsafe.