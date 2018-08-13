Tendai Ndoro to sign for Supersport United

Zimbabwe international striker Tendai Ndoro could end up playing for Kaitano Tembo’s Supersport United ending rumours linking him with a move to Kaizer Chiefs.

Sources say the Tshwane based side is now top favourite to land the striker who has previously been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs after he left Ajax Cape Town.

“SuperSport are closing in on him as they need a striker who can finish up the chances they create. That is one position Kaitano is unhappy with he feels Ndoro could be his answer. But I think Ndoro is stalling as he hopes to join Chiefs instead,” said a source close to the player.