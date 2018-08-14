Zim singer cries foul over piracy in SA

SOUTH AFRICA: Chiredzi born singer, Mike ‘Big Mike’ Msimeki Mathonsi, well known as Big Mike, has released a new album which he hopes will help to grow the Zimbabwe diaspora music brand.

He is doing fairly well in Gauteng province but he feels that he could be doing way better had it not been for piracy.

“We pay huge sums of money to produce quality music but pirates do us down. Original CDs don’t sell well but our music is played on pirated CDs. We have to depend on live shows, otherwise music would not be paying at all,” he said.

Big Mike said he expected to release a second album by December this year.