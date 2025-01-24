Zimbabwe registered increased raw milk production in 2024 compared to recent successive years.

The surge in production was driven by significant investments from both the private sector and the Government as well as improved dairy farming practices, the Government’s Dairy Services Department said.

The growth surpasses the national target of 113 million litres for 2024, highlighting the success of interventions to revive the industry.

Key Numbers:

-2024 Production: 114.7 million litres (+14.9% from 2023).

-Previous Peak: 100 million litres (2005).

-2024 Target: Surpassed the national target of 113 million litres.

-Annual Demand: Estimated at 120 million litres.

💠Processor Intake & Retail Sales:

-Processor Intake: Increased to 105.7 million litres (+15.2% from 91.76 million in 2023).

-Retail Sales: Rose to 8.99 million litres (+11.6% from 8.06 million in 2023).

💠Key Drivers of Growth:

-Investments in processing plants, cold storage, and distribution systems.

-Importation of high-quality heifers, improved livestock feed, and modern dairy farming practices.

-Government initiatives: Command Livestock Programme, Presidential Silage Programme (PSP), and Livestock Recovery and Growth Plan (LRGP).

💠Challenges:

-Persistent power and water shortages.

-High feed costs and limited access to finance.

-Threats from smuggled dairy products.

💠Future Goals:

-Achieve 150 million litres of annual production.

-Establish Zimbabwe as a competitive player in the Southern African dairy market.

Zwnews