The Zimbabwe Republic Police animbabwe Centre for High-Performance Computing (ZCHPC) are working on an automated fingerprint identification system for smart policing that will make it easy to track criminals.

Speaking at the demonstration of the new system at ZCHPC offices in Harare, Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner General Steven Mutamba said:

“There is a different way of accounting for criminals. We have been doing this manually, and you can imagine

“looking at the fingerprint lines manually, producing a magnifying glass. It takes time.

“In this day and age, we don’t expect criminals to be waiting for us,” he said.

The Herald