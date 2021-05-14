The Zimbabwe Republic Police has summoned the Zimbabwe Morning Post editor Elias Mambo and reporter Farai Machakaire.

More information on why the two have been summoned is yet to be established, however, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights has since confirmed the development and dispatched a lawyer to accompany the two.

“In Harare, our lawyer Kudzayi Kadzere is at Harare Central Police Station with 2 journalists Elias Mambo the Editor of Zimbabwe Morning Post and reporter Farai Machamire, who have been summoned by @ PoliceZimbabwe,” said ZLHR in a statement.

Meanwhile, having journalists summoned to police is a common thing, in the past, some reporters and media houses have been summoned to police stations for publishing stories deemed to be false or stories that expose police bad behaviour.

Journalists have also been attacked for filming police brutality on the streets, especially during protests or when police are carry out blitz on illegal transport operators and/ or vendors in the CBD.

-Zwnews