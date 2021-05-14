President Emmerson Mnangagwa is today expected to officially open two key health facilities in Zimbabwe’s second capital, Bulawayo.

The two facilities are the United Bulawayo Hospital’s Covid 19 isolation, Treatment Centre and Bulawayo Orthopaedic Hospital.

President Mnangagwa has since arrived at UBH marking the beginning of a three-day working programme, which will see him visiting health facilities and industrial projects.

UBH, led by Acting Chief Executive, Dr Dzvanga, saw the renovation and upgrading of facilities at UBH, all at Government expense.

UBH has a COVID-19 isolation centre, which has played a key role in the overall National Response Strategy.

As stated by presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, the 132-bedded COVID-19 Unit has never exceeded 20 patients at any one time. This clearly shows COVID-19 readiness.

-Zwnews