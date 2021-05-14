The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has fined the Harare City Council (HCC) with a $800 000 fine for failing to collect garbage regularly on a number of refuse collection points scattered in the city center and surrounding areas.

Apparently, Transform Zimbabwe leader, Jacob Ngarivhume who has taken it upon his shoulder to collect refuse in Harare bemoans the rampant corruption in local and central government saying refuse collection shouldn’t be a problem if funds are properly utilised.

Ngarivhume calls on citizens to take an active role and hold office bearers to account.

“We cannot find long term solutions for service delivery issues if we fail to drill down to the root causes.

“It’s incumbent on us citizens to take a very active oversight role. Just because we vote a certain way doesn’t mean the outcome is always the best,” he says.

He adds that City Of Harare budget should be closely scrutinised to determine where the money’s going considering the proposed rate increases for refuse collection.

Meanwhile, commenting on the development, EMA Provincial Education and Publicity Officer for Harare Metropolitan Batsirai Sibanda disclosed that in 2021 alone, HCC had been fined three times for failing to collect refuse.

