STOP IT: Zimbabwe Government warn people on the dangers of handshakes

HARRE: Zimbabweans have been urged to do away with handshakes to avoid the spread of cholera .

Speaking to reporters in Harare yesterday, Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro said people should try other means of greeting each other so as to avoid cholera epidemic.

“We need to change our habits, l know it’s very rude when someone extends a hand and you do not greet them, it might be very unfair so we have to change the way we greet so that we don’t really clasp each other’s hand hence we have to do it other way round,” he said.

Cholera has killed more than 35 people in Harare since the end of last month.