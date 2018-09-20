Another gloomy day for GMB…worker killed in accident

A sombre atmosphere has engulfed yet again at Grain Marketing Board following a road accident that claimed an employee on spot injuring others.

The untimely death comes barely days after six employees who recently died following a blast at GMB Lion’s Den depot were buried in the provincial capital.

The accident occurred at Chinhoyi Caves area.

A Zanu PF provincial member Mr Tatenda Chitate made announcement of the death.

“A dark cloud has once again engulfed the GMB worker’s fraternity and Chinhoyi community at large.

“Another head on (road traffic accident) involving GMB workers at Chinhoyi caves, has claimed the life of Ishmael Mwanza who died on spot.

“Our deepest condolences to the Mwanza family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.