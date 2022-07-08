Zim billionaire Strive Masiyiwa has finally broken his silence following news that he was on the verge of acquiring South African football club SuperSport United.

South African publications, this week, claimed Masiyiwa was on the verge of buying the football club, with the deal reported to be “almost complete”.

However, Masiyiwa refuted the report saying “Even if you offered me the best sports team for $10, I would still not buy.”

Wrote Masiyiwa: