Two Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP) officers have been critically injured after angry citizens decided to give them some lessons following a kombi accident along Highglen Road in Harare on Friday.
It is alleged that the police officers had caused the death of one Trymore Chinyamakobvu, 54, after they wrestled with a commuter omnibus driver while the vehicle was in motion.
Following the accident, ZRP confirmed the incident, saying the two police officers were engaging in an unsanctioned act as they were not deployed for that activity.
ZRP wrote:
The ZRP regrets the fatal incident that occurred this morning at around 1140 hours, along Highglen Road near Mashayabhande Road in Harare, where a man (54) died after police officers who were not deployed for that activity engaged in an unsanctioned act.
The ZRP Command has directed that criminal charges and disciplinary measures be taken against the officers and definitely, the law will take its course. The ZRP passes its deepest condolence to the bereaved family.