Two Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP) officers have been critically injured after angry citizens decided to give them some lessons following a kombi accident along Highglen Road in Harare on Friday.

It is alleged that the police officers had caused the death of one Trymore Chinyamakobvu, 54, after they wrestled with a commuter omnibus driver while the vehicle was in motion.

Following the accident, ZRP confirmed the incident, saying the two police officers were engaging in an unsanctioned act as they were not deployed for that activity.

ZRP wrote: