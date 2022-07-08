Knox Guni’s wife, Tallyn Ndudzo, who recently hinted trouble in their relationship when she changed her Facebook page’s name removing Guni, has thrown another salvo at their 4 year old marriage suggesting her husband who is “financially dependent on her” has been having unsanctioned rendezvous with people of the opposite gender.

In a message shared by zimcelebs, Tallyn went on to suggest that she has done a lot for her other half yet this does not stop him from breaking her heart.

Nox Guni’s wife is dishing us some Tea The streets are saying the two have split but they haven’t announced it yet but sis is hinting and it looks like its going to be a dramatic break-up