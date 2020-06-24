Various Zimbabwean artists and showbiz players have conveyed condolence messages to the Mukuze family following the untimely passing on of revered local music promoter, farmer and businessman Charles Mukuze after a short illness in Harare yesterday morning.

He was 52.

Widely known as Samukuze in entertainment circles, the late showbiz benefactor has been described as ‘loving and hardworking’ by his family.

“We are devastated following the death of my brother Samukuze who was a caring family man, farmer and music fan. Many people in showbiz know him as the late Tongai Moyo’s best friend and farmer who was getting well along with others,” said family spokesperson Farai Chisenwa.

“But it was in showbiz where he made his name as music promoter, fan and benefactor who used to assist fellow artistes like Suluman Chimbetu, Romeo Gasa, Peter Moyo among others,” he said.

According to Chisenwa, the late Samukuze was a successful rancher and food industry player who made a name for himself by supplying African delicacies.

He will be buried in Manica Bridge, near Hartzel Mission along the Nyanga Road.

According to a report in state-run tabloid H-Metro, burial arrangements for Samukuze were still skeletal by Wednesday afternoon as the family is awaiting for the arrival of his widow, who is said to be holed up in neighbouring South Africa.

“He really worked hard and we will surely miss him since he was supportive. He supported most of the artistes during album launches where he would make bids for the albums. He used his money to empower artistes directly and we will miss him,” said fellow businessman and longtime friend, Josh Hozheri.

Heir apparent to the Utakataka throne, Peter Moyo narrated how Samukuze assisted the Dhewa family when his father succumbed to non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2011.

“He used to hang around with my father and they grew to become good friends. Samukuze was one of the people that helped us at the burial of my father and he also bought my first album copy for Mushonga Mukuru for US$1000 in solidarity of Tongai Moyo’s legacy,” said Peter.

On the other hand, leading sungura crooner Alick Macheso’s publicist Tich Makahamadze expressed sadness over Samukuze’s untimely demise.

“He was a nice person who used to attend our shows and he was in good books with Alick Macheso and the rest of the group,” Makahamadze said.

Dendera musician Sulumani Chimbetu, sungura artist Romeo Gasa, socialite Wanisayi “Mahwindo” Mutandwa and fellow music promoters also expressed shock over Samukuze’s untimely passing on.

The late Samukuze is survived by wife Felistas and five children – two boys and three girls.

Mourners are gathered at No. 2669 in New Marlborough.

