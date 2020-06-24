Malawians are poised to have a new leader today following a historic poll to re-elect a president after Peter Mutharika’s tippex victory was overturned.

Malawi’s main opposition party Malawi Congress Party(MCP) Leader Lazarus Chakwera(pictured) is leading in partial presidential election results leaked to the media after the country held elections yesterday.

Unofficial results posted online from different counting centres show MCP leader Mr. Lazarusa Chakwera, leading with 60.65% (1,716,063) votes, current President Mr Peter Mutharika of DPP trailing with 38.61% (1,092,465) and Mr Peter Kuwani a distant third with 1.6% (38,748).

Many people across the region have hailed Malawians for holding peaceful and transparent elections.

Zimbabwe main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, who lost the country’s Presidential polls in controversial circumstances congratulated his Malawian counterparts.

Said Chamisa:

“I’m getting good and positive news on the exciting election results from my friends in opposition in Malawi @SidikMia and @LAZARUSCHAKWERA . Well done African brothers on the vigilance and that United front. Africa needs fresh politics and credible electoral processes.“

President ED Mnangagwa who chairs the #SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, has urged stakeholders in yesterday’s #Malawi presidential elections to be politically-tolerant and channel any grievances arising from the polls through relevant bodies