Zimbabwe military chiefs snub Mnangagwa

The Zimbabwe Army and security service top brass snubbed the anti-sanctions jamboree that was organised by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government last Friday.

The lowly attended main event was held at the National Sports Stadium on the 25th of October.

None of the senior serving service chiefs was sighted at the event as what usually happens when there are national events addressed by the President of the Republic.

Political analyst Shephard Dube said the absence of the military top brass signified that all was not well in Harare.

“What we witnessed at the National Sports Stadium is a true reflection of what is happening in the Harare Administration,” Dube Said. “It’s not all rosy at the beleaguered relationship between Munhumutapa building and Josiah Magama Tongogara House. As a student of semiotics I can assure you that the military who were the midwives in the birthing of the New Dispensation are in the process or have already cut off the umbilical cord that binding them together. “The army has not been happy with the way that Mnangagwa has been treating the people whom they had deployed to their party and government. Remember Rugeje was removed from the Commissar department and he is still in limbo till date Remember how he resigned all the senior military Generals and exiled them as Ambassadors? There is trouble in paradise”

