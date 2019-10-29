Tendai Biti trashes new Zimbabwe dollar..”Emmerson must step down”

Below is a thread of posts made by former Zimbabwe Minister Tendai Biti following the announcement that Zimbabwe will have a new currency in two weeks time.

1)The illegitimate regime has gone nuts. How does a Gvt change currency three times in a year. A fresh talk of adopting the rand Fact is they can adopt any currency they want but without the right macroeconomic conditions prevailing, its total waste of time

2)Then went through the original Zim$, then they brought the bearer Chequers which they again bastardized, then they went through the US$, the bond note and the RTGS$. They can bring 100 other currencies but it won’t help. There is no confidence in them and no one trusts them

3)The thing is economics is a science of logic & planning . It’s not kick and hope nor kick and rash. Nor is it prophecy.That a country can introduce 3 currencies in a year is criminal economics. The consequences from a planning , accounting & economic view point are catastrophic

4) The currency confusion, the power shortages, inflation, the doctor’s strike and massive corruption are proven beyond doubt that Emmerson(Mnangagwa) has failed. He has become a threat to the vital interests of sovereign Zimbabwe. He must step down or Constitutional process must remove him

Tendai Biti