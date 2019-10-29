Coventry makes urgent passport request for UK based Zim Warriors

Minister of Sport Kirsty Coventry submitted a request to the Home Affairs last week, asking for the urgent issuance of passports to some Warriors players, it has emerged.

There has been confusion on the matter with Home Affairs minister Cain Mathema claiming on Classic263 radio station on Monday that they were still waiting to hear from ZIFA so that they can assist.

But it has emerged that Coventry wrote, on behalf of the association, to Registrar General Clemence Masango in a letter dated 23 October 2019.

About five players in the Warriors provisional squad for the upcoming AFCON Qualifiers have no passports and the process of securing the documents has taken too long. The delay is due to new laws which require one to renounce his foreign citizenship to qualify to be a Zimbabwean.

And this has been the case with UK-born duo of Macauley Bonne and Adam Chicksen.

Other players like Jordan Zemura, Cliff Moyo and Tivonge Rushesha have expired passports and they only want to renew them.