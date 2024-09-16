Renowned American economic analyst Professor Steve Hanke says the country’s local currency Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) has depreciated by forty-nine percent since January this year.

He says this makes it the third weakest currency world.

“ZIMWatch🇿🇼: The ZiG has depreciated by ~49% against the USD since Jan 1st.

“That makes the ZiG the 3RD WORST currency IN THE WORLD on this week’s Hanke’s #CurrencyWatchlist.

“Pres. Mnangagwa‘s DE-DOLLARIZATION = DELUSIONAL,” he says.

Apparently, prominent Zimbabwean economist Professor Gift Mugano concurs that ZiG is losing its purchasing power.

He blames it on the Zimbabwean government’s policy inconsistence:

“BREAKING NEWS!!! GOZ’s own policies took Mr ZiG aka Mr Strong to the graveyard of previous currencies [ZWD, Bond note, USD, RTGS, ZWL, etc.”

This is the result one gets when they introduce a currency without first putting the right fundamentals in place.

