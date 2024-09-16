President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will today officially open the 2024 edition of the Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference (ZEDCON) at Elephant Hills Resort in Victoria Falls.

The Conference is running under the theme, “Building Resilience and Driving Economic Transformation under Climate Change.”

The objective of ZEDCON 2024 is to bring together researchers, academics, development partners, corporates, economic think tanks and representative organisations to share knowledge, experiences and best practices on how to build resilience and drive economic transformation in the face of climate change.

In terms of eligibility, researchers, academics, development partners, corporates, economic think tanks and representative organisations submitted abstracts for the conference.

