A robbery suspect’s attempt to impress a barlady backfired after he flashed $5,000 in stolen cash, prompting her to alert the police.

The suspect, Saul Dadirayi (23), and his gang had robbed passengers on a Blue Circle bus earlier that day.

Following the tip-off, Dadirayi was arrested and has now been sentenced to 84 years in prison by Magistrate Zuyu.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has over the years expressed concern over robbery cases.

The police calls on members of the public to work with law enforcement agencies in flagging up crime.

Apparently, a number of cases have been solved after members of the public tipped off police.

Zwnews